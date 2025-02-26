Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.0% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 332.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 542.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 96,705 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 44.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 73,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:NJUL opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a market cap of $220.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.51.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.