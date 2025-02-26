Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.90. The company has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

