Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today – February 26th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Block are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the restaurant industry. Investors who purchase these stocks gain partial ownership in these companies and are subject to the risks and rewards associated with the performance of the restaurant sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.88. 28,318,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,631,506. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $329.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $494.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $507.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Block stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,562,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,855. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Recommended Stories