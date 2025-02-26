Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
RYTM stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 234,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.
In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,905.51. This represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,443. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
