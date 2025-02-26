Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %
TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452. The stock has a market cap of C$327.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$27.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.75.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
