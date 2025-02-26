Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452. The stock has a market cap of C$327.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$27.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.75.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

