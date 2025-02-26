RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

