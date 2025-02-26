Rothschild Investment LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,169,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,062,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

