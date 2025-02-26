Rothschild Investment LLC Has $194,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

