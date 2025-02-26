Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$35.20 and a twelve month high of C$46.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$211,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

