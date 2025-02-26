Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CFO James J. Claussen Sells 6,017 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,956.90. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryerson Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RYI stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 488,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $820.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -288.46%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 167.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 203,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

