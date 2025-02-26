Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

