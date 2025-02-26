Sabal Trust CO Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.08 and a 200-day moving average of $289.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

