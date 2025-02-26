Sabal Trust CO Invests $832,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 179,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,894 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

