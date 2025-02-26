Sabal Trust CO Makes New $971,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,714,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Illumina by 148.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 631,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 865,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 466,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Illumina Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

