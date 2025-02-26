Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) is Brightwater Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brightwater Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC owned 2.66% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

