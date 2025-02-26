Scroll Trading Down 4.8% This Week (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $110.27 million and $13.33 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,054.78 or 1.00571901 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86,575.03 or 1.00017664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.5815348 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $21,059,019.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

