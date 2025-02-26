Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.

Sempra stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.02. 6,882,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,266. Sempra has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

