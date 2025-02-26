Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.
Sempra stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.02. 6,882,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,266. Sempra has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.
In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
