Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

MCRB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 698,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,978. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,810,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 788,762 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 255,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,857,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 140,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

