Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.49, Zacks reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

SVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,490. The company has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

