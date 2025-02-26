Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $286.65, but opened at $294.55. Sezzle shares last traded at $269.16, with a volume of 51,071 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEZL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.40.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In related news, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.