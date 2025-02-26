Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 3,249,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

