Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 63.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 2.0 %

BAPR opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

