Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 54,086 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,868 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,301,000 after buying an additional 143,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 138,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.