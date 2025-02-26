Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.