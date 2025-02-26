Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

EQR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 99.26%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

