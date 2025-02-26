Sincerus Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 24,070 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 136,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,832,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

