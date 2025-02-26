Sincerus Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

