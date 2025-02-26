Sincerus Advisory LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

