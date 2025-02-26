Sincerus Advisory LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.9% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

