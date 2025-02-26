SingularityNET Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $344.70 million and approximately $42,539.31 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29171053 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $59,264.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

