Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.0 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 90.64%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

