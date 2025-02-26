Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE SGR.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,362. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$862.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.