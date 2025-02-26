Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE SGR.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,362. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$862.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.66.

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Read More

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.