SLR Investment Corp. Reports Q4 Financial Results; Exhibit Includes Chapter 11 Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) filed an SEC Form 8-K on February 25, 2025, announcing that it issued a press release detailing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The press release, furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the 8-K, provides information on the company’s operating performance for the period.

Notably, Exhibit 99.1 also incorporates an extensive Monthly Operating Report prepared by Gritstone Bio, Inc., currently involved in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (Case No. 24-12305). The report covers the reporting period ending December 31, 2024, and includes detailed schedules covering cash receipts and disbursements, a balance sheet, an income statement, and disclosures regarding asset sales, professional fees, and other operating matters pertinent to the bankruptcy case.

Among the information provided in the exhibit, the report outlines transactions associated with asset sales. For example, on December 23, 2024, an order approved the sale of substantially all of the debtor’s remaining assets to Seattle Project Corp., and on December 20, 2024, a separate sale of certain assets was approved for Hercules Capital, Inc. Additionally, the report details key financial figures such as cash balances, operating cash flows, and various expense line items, along with reconciliation of professional fees and postpetition tax information.

SLR Investment Corp. emphasized that the information disclosed, including the attached exhibit, is being furnished solely for informational purposes and should not be deemed “filed” for any purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company did not incorporate the exhibit by reference into any other filings and reminded investors that the information provided is subject to further adjustments and is based on the best available data as of the filing date.

Investors and interested parties are advised to review the complete Form 8-K and accompanying exhibit for a comprehensive understanding of both SLR Investment Corp.’s Q4 financial results and the detailed operational disclosures related to the ongoing Chapter 11 proceedings involving Gritstone Bio, Inc.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

