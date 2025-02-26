South Dakota Investment Council Sells 250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.57.

TSLA stock opened at $302.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

