Spark New Zealand Limited Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
SPKKY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 61,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.89.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
