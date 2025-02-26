Spark New Zealand Limited Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

SPKKY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 61,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

