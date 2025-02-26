SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWX. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 107,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.