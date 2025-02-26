Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOY

Spin Master Price Performance

About Spin Master

TOY stock traded down C$1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.74. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.