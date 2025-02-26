Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells $202,623.33 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $202,623.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,879.71. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Spire Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 562,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,327. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

