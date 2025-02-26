Sprott Inc. Sells 58,149 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,149 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 1.2% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after buying an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,457,000 after purchasing an additional 326,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,456,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,422,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.