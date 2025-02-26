Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Sprout Social updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.740 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,169.60. This represents a 12.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

