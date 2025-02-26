Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.33.

Stantec stock traded up C$6.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$126.60. The company had a trading volume of 504,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.28. The stock has a market cap of C$14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$126.60.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

