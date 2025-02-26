Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

