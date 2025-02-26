Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Steadfast Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65.
About Steadfast Group
