Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

