Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Super Group Stock Down 7.5 %
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Super Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
