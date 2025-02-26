Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Super Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Group

Super Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.99. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Super Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.