Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $31.07. 523,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 458,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,103.38. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 403,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 423,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 235,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,847,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,131,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

