Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

ZPTAF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,486. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

