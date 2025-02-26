Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Trading Down 4.0 %
ZPTAF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,486. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.
About Surge Energy
