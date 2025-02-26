T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXE opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.