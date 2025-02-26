T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on February 27th

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1908 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
TBUX opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.
About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Viking Therapeutics: Could GLP-1 Maker Be Acquired Pre-Approval?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Industry Leading Stocks Just Raised Dividends by 10% or More
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.