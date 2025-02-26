T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on February 27th

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1908 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TBUX opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

