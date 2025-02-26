Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.40. 477,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.49.
In related news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
