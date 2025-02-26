TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. TaskUs updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

TaskUs Stock Performance

TASK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 624,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,171. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

In related news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 2,600 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $47,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,338 shares of company stock worth $2,548,902. 29.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TASK. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

