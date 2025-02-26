TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. TaskUs updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
TASK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 624,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,171. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.
In related news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 2,600 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $47,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,338 shares of company stock worth $2,548,902. 29.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
